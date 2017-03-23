PeterTakeover: Support Phillips, PNP chairman pleas

PNP chairman, Robert Pickersgill, has appealed to Comrades to "pledge" to support Dr Peter Phillips who's about to become the party's fifth president. Pickersgill, speaking at a special delegates conference to acclaim Phillips as party president, tracked the leadership of the party since its establishment in 1938 saying the St Andrew East Central MP is joining a line of "history makers".

