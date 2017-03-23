PeterTakeover: Support Phillips, PNP chairman pleas

#PeterTakeover: Support Phillips, PNP...

PNP chairman, Robert Pickersgill, has appealed to Comrades to "pledge" to support Dr Peter Phillips who's about to become the party's fifth president. Pickersgill, speaking at a special delegates conference to acclaim Phillips as party president, tracked the leadership of the party since its establishment in 1938 saying the St Andrew East Central MP is joining a line of "history makers".

Chicago, IL

