#PeterTakeover: Dayton Campbell labels Holness an anancy PM
St Ann North West MP Dr Dayton Campbell and Dr Morais Guy, St Mary Central MP, greets outgoing PNP president Portia Simpson Miller The rising firebrand speaker Dr Dayton Campbell has labelled Prime Minister Andrew Holness an anancy who is leading an uncaring government. Campbell is the chairman of the PNP's region one which includes St Ann North Western which he represents in Parliament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC