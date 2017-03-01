Perth police chase 'stolen' Jaguar
Dramatic moment suspected car thief takes officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen Jaguar before crashing the luxury car into a pole A man driving an allegedly stolen Jaguar led police on a wild chase before slamming the luxury car into a pole. The driver was seen veering on to the wrong side of the road, narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic as police gave chase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|21 hr
|rok
|685
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC