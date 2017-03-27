Paradise Lost

Paradise Lost

Sonya Lalli finds Here Comes the Sun by Nicole Dennis-Benn to be a compelling depiction of three women's lives on the fringes of paradise Despite its optimistic title and bright, bold cover, Here Comes the Sun is not the classic beach read it might appear at first glance. The cheerful package stands in stark contrast to the novel's sobering depictions of women struggling to forge their own paths in a Jamaican village.

