'Opportunity rarely hides from the ambitious'

Hello, mi neighbour! The Jamaican proverb, "Tidday fi mi, tomorra fi yu" was commonly used as a teaching tool in the earlier days growing up in Jamaica. The younger generation might not have benefited from the richness of its message, but what can I say? In English, "Tidday fi mi, tomorra fi yuh" means "Today is for me, tomorrow is for you" and conveys the idea that all, including the cute and astute, are susceptible to success or failure along life's journeys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.