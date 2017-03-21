'Opportunity rarely hides from the ambitious'
Hello, mi neighbour! The Jamaican proverb, "Tidday fi mi, tomorra fi yu" was commonly used as a teaching tool in the earlier days growing up in Jamaica. The younger generation might not have benefited from the richness of its message, but what can I say? In English, "Tidday fi mi, tomorra fi yuh" means "Today is for me, tomorrow is for you" and conveys the idea that all, including the cute and astute, are susceptible to success or failure along life's journeys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
