Now retired - Alan Magnus plans to sleep for a month
On the last outside broadcast from Ocho Rios, Radio Jamaica's perennial morning show host Alan Magnus was showered with love from an appreciative crowd that came from far and near to wish him well as he exits morning radio after more than 40 years. On Wednesday when Magnus stopped at Burker King, Ocho Rios as part of his farewell tour, he was swarmed by adoring fans.
