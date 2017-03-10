Not all rosy - Rose Heights' return to violence worries pastor

In this file photo, The Reverend Knollis King of the Rose Heights United Full Gospel Church of God in Montego Bay receives an embrace from one of his sisters after the church was vandalised. In this 2012 photo The Reverend Knollis King of the Rose Heights United Full Gospel Church of God in Montego Bay heads out to church which was vandalised with derogatory slurs against him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.