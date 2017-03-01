New track needed
Member of Parliament for St James West Central Marlene Malahoo Forte has committed to making representation for the improvement of the infrastructure at the Montego Bay Sports Complex in Catherine Hall in the parish. Jamaica Observer West during an interview at a recent media launch held at 876 Legends Sports Bar in Fairview Shopping Complex for this week's hosting of the Caribbean Football Union's Caribbean Club Championships.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
