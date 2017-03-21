New crime strategy

New crime strategy

Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday tabled three Bills expected to play a dominant role in the Government's continuing efforts to bring crime and violence under control. The most comprehensive of the Bills - The Law Reform - will give members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force essential powers, which the Government believes are necessary in addressing serious crimes, while upholding the rule of law and protecting the fundamental rights of citizens.

