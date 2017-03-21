National Culture Policy to be unveiled next month - ... Consultations useful and informative
Contributed Local entrepreneur and artist of Devine Treasures, Cheryl Thomas-Whytehead , displays locally made craft items at the Jamaica Business Development Corporation, 14 Camp Road, Kingston. What exactly is the Jamaican culture? That question has been asked and debated with some persons even arguing that Jamaicans have imported and adopted cultures that are alien to the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
