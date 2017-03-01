Mr Herbie Millera s thankless but inv...

Mr Herbie Millera s thankless but invaluable work

Amidst the constant news of crime and politics, Mr Herbie Miller, musicologist, social analyst, song- writer, music producer and cultural historian, continues his thankless work of documenting the history of Jamaican music, with little fanfare and mostly out of his own pocket. The former manager of the late Mr Peter Tosh is one of the few Jamaicans who study the country's rich musical heritage which has given reggae to the world and its best known exponent, Mr Robert "Bob" Marley, the Third World's first megastar whose immortal song, One Love was acclaimed by the British Broadcasting Corporation as the Song of the Century.

