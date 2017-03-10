More tax offices to be open on Saturd...

More tax offices to be open on Saturday until April end

Tax Administration Jamaica says it will be opening select tax offices islandwide every Saturday until the end of April. The branches to be opened are Constant Spring, Montego Bay, Spanish Town, May Pen, Mandeville, Savanna-la-Mar and St Ann's Bay.

