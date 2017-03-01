More problems at CRH as fallout deepens - Nurses call in sick, more services being relocated

As the Government continues to scramble in its bid to properly manage the fallout caused by the ongoing problems plaguing the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, more services are being transferred from the hospital to other facilities in the parish. In a release from the Ministry of Health yesterday, it was disclosed that the transfer of service from the hospital to other facilities is primarily designed to ensure access to health care for residents in western Jamaica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.