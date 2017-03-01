More problems at CRH as fallout deepens - Nurses call in sick, more services being relocated
As the Government continues to scramble in its bid to properly manage the fallout caused by the ongoing problems plaguing the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, more services are being transferred from the hospital to other facilities in the parish. In a release from the Ministry of Health yesterday, it was disclosed that the transfer of service from the hospital to other facilities is primarily designed to ensure access to health care for residents in western Jamaica.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Ras micheal
|684
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
