More deportees - Ja braces for their arrival from UK today

In this September 7, 2016 photo, persons who were deported from the United Kingdon are seen making their way from the Mobile Reserve headquarters in Kingston. More than 100 Jamaicans have been sent back to Jamaica from the United Kingdom since the last mass deportation of 42 persons in September 2016, and another batch is on their way, as a charter flight is scheduled to land here later today.

