Montego Bay hurting from six murders in 24 hours

Marauding gunmen have snuffed out the lives of six people during two incidents at shops in St James between Thursday night and Friday night, despite the strong patrol of members of the security forces across the parish. The fresh killings have again raised the fear level of the people of the St James parish capital and its environs as, for many of them, there seems to be no end in sight to the bloodbath that has intensified over the last two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.