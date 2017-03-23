MoBay's bypass study back on track

The new traffic study by the National Works Agency to determine the feasibility of creating the much-touted Montego Bay bypass is now well advanced and is poised to be completed in May. The data, which will inform the decision-making process for the bypass, were originally collected in a similar exercise last year, but the data went missing when the car in which the questionnaires were transported from St James was stolen in St Catherine. "The bypass is still big in the plans of the Government, you can look for the completion of the feasibility part of it by late May," a well-placed government source, who asked not to be identified, told The Gleaner last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.