MoBay stakeholders demand - better results in war against crime

While Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, head of the St James Police Division, is blaming ignorance of policing strategies for the perception that the war again crime in the area is woefully lacking, his assertion is not finding favour with some major stakeholders in the parish. Displeased with the crime-fighting situation, businessman Godfrey Dyer, who chairs the Tourism Enhancement Fund, said he wants to see greater effort being made to counter the constant bloodletting in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.