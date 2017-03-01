Ministry to tackle prison corruption

The Ministry of National Security has indicated that it intends to carry out a security assessment of the country's correctional system in a move to strengthen internal controls of all prisons, and tackle corruption and other criminal activities within correctional facilities. The announcement comes days after Opposition spokeswoman on youth and culture Lisa Hanna spoke out against the recording of music from a prison cell by murder convict, dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel, and others.

Chicago, IL

