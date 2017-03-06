Marches against violence to take plac...

Marches against violence to take place International Womena s Day

3 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

THE groups Jamaican Mad House Charity and Jamaica Against Violence, will tomorrow, International Women's Day, stage marches around the country to protest against the growing cases of violence against women. Founder of both groups, Shena Carty, said that the marches are being planned to give citizens the platform to stand up and speak out against violence against women in the society.

Chicago, IL

