Mandeville goes All White

The Aries All White , promoted by New York Entertainment, is scheduled for April 8 at Parisville Night Club in Mandeville. It marks the 14th year that Wayne Gordon, who is from nearby Comfort district, is staging an event in his native Manchester.

Chicago, IL

