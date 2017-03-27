Lynyrd Skynyrd to Headline New Southe...

Lynyrd Skynyrd to Headline New Southern Rock Cruise

After hosting their own Simple Man Cruise for eight years, Lynyrd Skynyrd will hit the high seas next January with a different crew. The Southern Rock Cruise sets sail on January 20th, 2018, with Skynyrd headlining a bill that also features 38 Special, Marshall Tucker Band and Molly Hatchet.

Chicago, IL

