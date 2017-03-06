Live music thrives in Negril
Beres Hammond's successful Valentine's Day concert a Woodstock in Negril pulled a large crowd and attention to live music in the Westmoreland tourism hub. However, it was one of an ongoing slate of live music events in Negril which currently run throughout the week, making it a performance hub.
