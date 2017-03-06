Letter: Homophobia in Jamaica: Time to end the cowardice
Dear Sir: Jamaica is so damned homophobic. A former public defender once told me that though he privately doesn't support homophobia he couldn't publicly agitate against it for fear that people would think that he was gay.
