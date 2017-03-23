Letter: 2017 is the year to prosecute superior commanders of Tivoli Gardens Massacre
Dear Sir: May 2017 marks seven years since Jamaican security forces massacred more than 70 people in the Tivoli Gardens, West Kingston area. There is no indication that without people pressure the state has any interest in holding anyone accountable.
