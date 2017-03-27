Kiwanians help to improve literacy at...

Kiwanians help to improve literacy at Norman Gardens

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

CFrom left Natasha Hamilton-Walters, her daughter Oxana Walters of Norman Gardens Primary and Junior High School, and Dwayne Bailey, president of Kiwanis Club of Young Professionals Kingston, Jamaica, share a quick photo op at the recent parents' forum organized by the club as part of its Bring Up Grades programme. The involvement of the Kiwanians through its BUG programme has positively improved the academic performance of the students at Norman Gardens Primary and Junior High.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar 5 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,584 • Total comments across all topics: 279,948,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC