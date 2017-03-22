KCT concession has minimal impact on gov't debt, says AG
Eight months into the 30-year concession agreement for the Kingston Container Terminal , Auditor General Pamela Monroe Ellis has assessed that the public-private partnership contains only minimal contingent liability to the Jamaican Government. At the same time, she has recommended that the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, along with the Port Authority of Jamaica, ensure effective monitoring of the project to mitigate against the risk of any implicit contingent liabilities being realised.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC