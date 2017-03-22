KCT concession has minimal impact on ...

KCT concession has minimal impact on gov't debt, says AG

Read more: The Gleaner

Eight months into the 30-year concession agreement for the Kingston Container Terminal , Auditor General Pamela Monroe Ellis has assessed that the public-private partnership contains only minimal contingent liability to the Jamaican Government. At the same time, she has recommended that the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, along with the Port Authority of Jamaica, ensure effective monitoring of the project to mitigate against the risk of any implicit contingent liabilities being realised.

Chicago, IL

