JCTU wants Gov't to contribute to public sector pension scheme

Helene Davis-Whyte, president of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions , in discussion with O'Neil Grant, vice-president, JCTU, at a press conference to address the Public Sector Pension Reform, in Kingston yesterday. As the debate over public sector pension reform continues, the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions is calling on the Government to also make contributions to the public-sector pension scheme to make it easier for workers when the new legislation takes effect.

