JAMPRO, JAFTA host script workshop

JAMPRO, JAFTA host script workshop

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Gleaner

Fifteen local film-makers were selected to participate in the British Council's script-development workshop for experienced film professionals, in partnership with JAMPRO and the Jamaica Film and Television Association , from March 1-5, 2017, in Kingston. The five-day workshop was designed to introduce the concept and practice of good script development by focusing on the role of the script editor and their relationship with screenwriters and producers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Sun Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,363 • Total comments across all topics: 279,366,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC