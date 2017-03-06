JAMPRO, JAFTA host script workshop
Fifteen local film-makers were selected to participate in the British Council's script-development workshop for experienced film professionals, in partnership with JAMPRO and the Jamaica Film and Television Association , from March 1-5, 2017, in Kingston. The five-day workshop was designed to introduce the concept and practice of good script development by focusing on the role of the script editor and their relationship with screenwriters and producers.
