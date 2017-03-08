Jamaican youth - advocate among 2017 Commonwealth Youth Awards finalists
Thomas, who describes herself as a strong black woman and social engineer for community and national development, is a member of the recently launched Youth Advisory Council of Jamaica . The YACJ is intended to facilitate the continuous engagement of young people in youth development policy and programming actions of the Government.
