Jamaican Teas seals $57m deal with DBJ for KIW

11 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Jamaican Teas signed off on its acquisition of KIW International Limited from the Jamaican government on March 3, and has up to one month to finalise payment. Through Development Bank of Jamaica, the KIW stake - comprising 42.6 per cent ordinary shares and 100 per cent of the preference shares - was sold for $57 million.

Chicago, IL

