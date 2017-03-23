Jamaican music take spotlight

From the opening notes of the national anthems of Jamaica and the United States of America it was clear that the concert featuring the Inspirational Chorale of the University of Arkansas would have been a great evening of music. Along with the Kingston College Chapel Choir, the visiting choir performed at the 353-year-old St Andrew Parish Church in the heart of Half-Way-Tree, as part of their recent Jamaican mini tour, and delivered a varied and thoroughly enjoyable performance last Tuesday.

