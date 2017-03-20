Jamaica Report: A Biennial, Bragging Rights - and the World's Largest Drum?
The 2017 Jamaica Biennial , which is organized and presented by the National Gallery of Jamaica, recently kicked off here in Jamaica's capital, on the island's south coast, where it will remain on view through May 28. It arrived a bit tardy, a little more than two years after the opening of its last iteration, in late 2014. If the timing of this much-anticipated event on this small island country's cultural calendar suggests that it's actually heading into triennial territory, never mind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC