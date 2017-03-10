Jamaica International Exhibition mingle

I believe that putting my time, strength and passion into serving children, adults and the elderly is part of being a volunteer: you know, putting others above self. Ashley Anguin Photo/Contributed Business Mingle Starting from left- Robert Headley In the midst of the latest models of Audi, Honda, and VW automobiles, the Montego Bay business community officially welcomed the Jamaica Manufacturers' Association's contingency at the first in a series of Jamaica International Exhibition business mingles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.