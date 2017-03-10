Jamaica International Exhibition mingle

Jamaica International Exhibition mingle

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

I believe that putting my time, strength and passion into serving children, adults and the elderly is part of being a volunteer: you know, putting others above self. Ashley Anguin Photo/Contributed Business Mingle Starting from left- Robert Headley In the midst of the latest models of Audi, Honda, and VW automobiles, the Montego Bay business community officially welcomed the Jamaica Manufacturers' Association's contingency at the first in a series of Jamaica International Exhibition business mingles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar 5 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC