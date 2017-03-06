Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's luxury Jamaican villa

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Hellomagazine.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed at Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Montego Bay, Jamaica while attending the wedding of his close friends. See the luxury resort the couple stayed in during their holiday Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent the weekend in Jamaica where they celebrated the wedding of his close friend Tom 'Skippy' Inskip and Hon Lara Hughes-Young in the idyllic surroundings of Montego Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hellomagazine.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar 5 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,899 • Total comments across all topics: 279,390,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC