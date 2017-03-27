India willing to help develop Jamaica...

India willing to help develop Jamaican film industry

Indian High Commissioner to Jamaica Shri Sevala Naik yesterday expressed an interest in helping to develop the Jamaican film industry by offering scholarships and internships to interested Jamaicans. Though nothing has been officially implemented, the diplomat welcomed the suggestion that through India's booming film industry, known as Bollywood, his country could offer assistance to Jamaica.

Chicago, IL

