Implementation of Dead lef law something to shout about - Editorial

We are led in our thinking to the above quote by Theodore Parker, the American transcendentalist, as we join the Government, the Opposition People's National Party and Jamaicans all over in celebrating the implementation of amendments to the Administrator General's Act by the Administrator General's Department. It is always a happy moment to see a project started by one Administration carried forward by a succeeding Administration - as we are now seeing with the Administrator General's Act, which we loosely call the 'Dead lef' law, precisely because that will resonate with the thousands of Jamaicans impacted by it.

