Implementation of ‘Dead lef&rsq...

Implementation of Dead lef law something to shout about - Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

We are led in our thinking to the above quote by Theodore Parker, the American transcendentalist, as we join the Government, the Opposition People's National Party and Jamaicans all over in celebrating the implementation of amendments to the Administrator General's Act by the Administrator General's Department. It is always a happy moment to see a project started by one Administration carried forward by a succeeding Administration - as we are now seeing with the Administrator General's Act, which we loosely call the 'Dead lef' law, precisely because that will resonate with the thousands of Jamaicans impacted by it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Nov '16 Ras micheal 684
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,920 • Total comments across all topics: 279,249,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC