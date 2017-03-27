Holness reassures hoteliers
Prime Minister Andrew Holness has sought to reassure players in the tourism sector that the Government will ensure that their development plans are financed and facilitated, despite the decision to place Tourism Enhancement Fund allocations into the Consolidated Fund. The Government's decision to lump the TEF allocations, which are supposed to be dedicated to tourism development projects, into the Consolidated Fund as of April 1, as part of its central treasury management strategy, was announced by Finance Minister Audley Shaw in his budget presentation recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC