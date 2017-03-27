Holness reassures hoteliers

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has sought to reassure players in the tourism sector that the Government will ensure that their development plans are financed and facilitated, despite the decision to place Tourism Enhancement Fund allocations into the Consolidated Fund. The Government's decision to lump the TEF allocations, which are supposed to be dedicated to tourism development projects, into the Consolidated Fund as of April 1, as part of its central treasury management strategy, was announced by Finance Minister Audley Shaw in his budget presentation recently.

