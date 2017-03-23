Holness assures Portia of early by-election, silent on others

Opposition Leader Portia Simspon Miller waves to supporters on her arrival at Gordon House last Thursday to deliver her final presentation to Budget Debates in Jamaica. She will demit office on April 2. If Portia Simpson Miller resigns as member of parliament, she's been guaranteed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness that a by-election in her St Andrew South Western constituency would be held immediately, although no such courtesies are being extended other MPs who may wish to resign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.