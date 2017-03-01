History created at Jamaica Biennial
Mixed-media artiste Jasmine Thomas-Girvan created history last Sunday when, for a second time, she copped the Aaron Matalon Award - one of two main prizes at the Jamaica Biennial 2017 now underway at the National Gallery in downtown Kingston. Thomas-Girvan, who first won the award in 2012, was recognised for her two installations at Devon House - Parallel Realities: Dwelling in the Heartland of My People , which is mounted in the dining room, and The Real Princess , which can be seen in the sewing room of the historic 19th-century mansion.
