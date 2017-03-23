Here Comes the Sun is a brave and beautifully written first novel

With her debut, Jamaican author Nicole Dennis-Benn turns away from the tourist fantasy of island bliss to narrate the unseen lives of those trapped by history into lives they long to escape Oneworld is a small London publisher that has won the previous two Man Booker prizes: with Marlon James' A Brief History of Seven Killings and Paul Beatty's The Sellout . Here Comes the Sun is, then, a debut novel with expectations, all the greater since Nicole Dennis-Benn was born, like Marlon James, in Kingston, Jamaica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.