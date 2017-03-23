Here Comes the Sun is a brave and beautifully written first novel
With her debut, Jamaican author Nicole Dennis-Benn turns away from the tourist fantasy of island bliss to narrate the unseen lives of those trapped by history into lives they long to escape Oneworld is a small London publisher that has won the previous two Man Booker prizes: with Marlon James' A Brief History of Seven Killings and Paul Beatty's The Sellout . Here Comes the Sun is, then, a debut novel with expectations, all the greater since Nicole Dennis-Benn was born, like Marlon James, in Kingston, Jamaica.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC