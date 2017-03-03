Harry And Meghan's Decison TimeBy Tom Sykes
Love will be in the air when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a wedding in Jamaica this weekend. Will the nuptials inspire them to marry too? Harry's American actress girlfriend was due to land in Jamaica last night, joining Harry for a gigantic three-day party which Usain Bolt is rumoured to be attending to mark the wedding of his Old Etonian school friend Tom 'Skippy' Inskip.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|13 hr
|rok
|685
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
