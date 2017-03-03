Harry And Meghan's Decison TimeBy Tom Sykes

Harry And Meghan's Decison TimeBy Tom...

Harry And Meghan's Decison Time
By Tom Sykes

Love will be in the air when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a wedding in Jamaica this weekend. Will the nuptials inspire them to marry too? Harry's American actress girlfriend was due to land in Jamaica last night, joining Harry for a gigantic three-day party which Usain Bolt is rumoured to be attending to mark the wedding of his Old Etonian school friend Tom 'Skippy' Inskip.

