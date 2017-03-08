Half Moon upgrade enters second phase

Half Moon upgrade enters second phase

Half Moon resort in Montego Bay is to undergo extensive renovation as part of the second phase of a $9.6 billion refurbishing project launched two years ago. Renovations of the more than six-decade old property is scheduled to commence in May 2017, with a completion date of October 2018.

Chicago, IL

