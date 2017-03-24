Grammy Nominated Artist Barrington Le...

Grammy Nominated Artist Barrington Levy Releases New Single & Video

Legendary Reggae artist Barrington Levy unveils a powerful single, "G.S.O.A.T," from his upcoming album Survivor. In addition to the track, the single is paired with a telling music video, speaking of perseverance, strength and the blessing of life.

Chicago, IL

