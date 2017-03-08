Government firm on BPO tax - Stakeholders warn that this could drive away investors
Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service Fayval Williams has slammed the door in the faces of operators in the business processing outsourcing industry who have been pushing for a rollback of the 12.5 per cent corporate income tax levied on the sector. Despite claims by major players in the sector that the tax could derail the expansion being projected by the Andrew Holness administration, Williams told a BPO breakfast forum in western Jamaica last Friday that it will remain in place, at least for the life of the current International Monetary Fund deal.
