Gov t under fire for tax on health insurance - News

GOVERNMENT'S plan to impose General Consumption Tax on group health insurance premiums to help fill the $13.5-billion gap in the national budget, created by the increase in the income tax threshold, has not gone down well with one of the key players in the industry. President and Chief Executive Officer of Sagicor Group Jamaica Richard Byles told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that he will be seeking to meet with finance minister Audley Shaw as early as next week to discuss the implications of the tax.

Chicago, IL

