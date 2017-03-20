Gov t under fire for tax on health insurance - News
GOVERNMENT'S plan to impose General Consumption Tax on group health insurance premiums to help fill the $13.5-billion gap in the national budget, created by the increase in the income tax threshold, has not gone down well with one of the key players in the industry. President and Chief Executive Officer of Sagicor Group Jamaica Richard Byles told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that he will be seeking to meet with finance minister Audley Shaw as early as next week to discuss the implications of the tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC