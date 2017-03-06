Ganja fest ends on high

Ganja fest ends on high

THE two-day Stepping High Ganja Festival ended on an intoxicating note Sunday with pulsating performances at Cayenne Beach in Negril. The event not only featured performances from Toots and the Maytals, and Kabaka Pyramid, but displays of marijuana products and craft items which lined numerous booths, as well.

Chicago, IL

