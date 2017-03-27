Gangster who raped Profumo Affair mod...

Gangster who raped Profumo Affair model dies aged 85

Knife wielding thug who raped Christine Keeler and triggered the Profumo Affair by fighting with one of her lovers dies aged 85 The small-time Notting Hill Gate drug pusher with a history of violence and rape at knife point, Aloysius 'Lucky' Gordon, died aged 85. In the 1960s 'Lucky' played a pivotal role in the Profumo Affair Should any one face be said to exemplify the more sinister underworld of the Swinging Sixties, it was that of Aloysius 'Lucky' Gordon, who has died at the age of 85. Lucky, who I ran into often during my misspent youth in some of the seedier dives of London's Soho and Notting Hill Gate, allegedly got his nickname because on the day he was born in Kingston, Jamaica - July 5, 1931 - his parents won a lottery prize.

