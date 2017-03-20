Footballer a Kid Harrisa among four s...

Footballer a Kid Harrisa among four shot dead

1 hr ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Residents yesterday found it hard to come to grips with Thursday night's murder of a former national footballer Devon Dunkley and three others at a 'cook shop' he operated here. Dunkley, commonly called "Kid Harris", who represented the club Seba United and resided at William Street in Montego Bay; Raphael Williams, also of William Street; Percival Topper of 10 Paradise Row; and Melvin Osbourne, also called Gabriel, were gunned down in a hail of bullets last Thursday night.

