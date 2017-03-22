Fighting for sex assault victims, Jam...

Fighting for sex assault victims, Jamaican activist accused of crossing legal line

Read more: The Times of India

When Jamaican police made an arrest last week under the nation's cybercrime laws, the identity of the suspect took many by surprise - a women 's rights activist accused of publicly naming alleged sexual predators on social media. Latoya Nugent , who co-founded the Tambourine Army , a group fighting for the rights of sexual assault victims, was arrested and charged under legislation covering a range of cyber offences, including cyberbullying.

Chicago, IL

