Fighting for sex assault victims, Jamaican activist accused of crossing legal line
When Jamaican police made an arrest last week under the nation's cybercrime laws, the identity of the suspect took many by surprise - a women 's rights activist accused of publicly naming alleged sexual predators on social media. Latoya Nugent , who co-founded the Tambourine Army , a group fighting for the rights of sexual assault victims, was arrested and charged under legislation covering a range of cyber offences, including cyberbullying.
