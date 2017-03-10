Extradite them! - Eight, including co...

Extradite them! - Eight, including cop and alleged scammer's mom, to face charges in US courts

A judge has declared that wire fraud and mail fraud, two of the charges typically filed by American authorities in lottery scam-related cases, are offences for which a Jamaican citizen can be extradited to the United States. Parish Judge Vaughn Smith made the ruling in the Kingston Parish Court yesterday just before he ordered the extradition of eight Jamaicans, including a police constable, who are wanted in the US state of North Dakota on charges related to the lottery scam.

Chicago, IL

